Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Continuous demands from poor Muslims to regulate waqf properties: Rijiju

Continuous demands from poor Muslims to regulate waqf properties: Rijiju

The bill to amend the Wakf Act will make it mandatory for waqf boards to register their properties with district collectors to ensure their actual valuation

Kiren Rijiju, Kiren, Rijiju
The bill, which was recently passed by the Union Cabinet, has not been introduced in Parliament yet. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 8:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

With the government likely to table in Parliament a bill to amend the Wakf Act, 1995, Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiu on Monday said that continuous demands and representations were made by common Muslims to make regulation of waqf properties more transparent and efficient.

He, however, did not comment on the bill during his brief intercation with reporters.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The bill, which was recently passed by the Union Cabinet, has not been introduced in Parliament yet.

"For a long time there have been continuous demands and representations from the poor and common Muslims, including women, to make waqf properties more transparent and efficient," Rijiju said.

The bill to amend the Wakf Act will make it mandatory for waqf boards to register their properties with district collectors to ensure their actual valuation. There are 30 waqf boards in the country.

Sources said the revenue generated by all waqf properties was estimated at Rs 200 crore per annum.

This is not in sync with the number of properties such bodies have, they said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Decoded: How is a Waqf created, and what are the powers of Waqf Board?

What are the key amendments in Waqf Act Amendment Bill? Key details

Govt set to amend Waqf law to usher in more transparency, gender diversity

Waqf board scam: ED arrests AAP's Amanatullah Khan in money laundering case

AAP MLA Amanatullah's plea for anticipatory bail to be heard by SC on Mon

Topics :Kiren RijijuWaqf BoardShia Waqf boardMuslims

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 8:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story