Convince agitating farmers to open Shambhu border: Haryana min to Centre

Haryana Minister Aseem Goel has urged Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to convince the protesting farmers to open the Shambhu border near Ambala to alleviate the difficulties faced by the people.

Goel, the Minister of State for Transport, had met Chouhan in New Delhi on Tuesday. He said the farmers began their protest at Shambhu village on the Haryana-Punjab border a few months ago, resulting in the closure of the border since then.

This closure has caused difficulties for the general public, particularly for traders, in conducting their business, Goel, who is the BJP MLA from Ambala City, told Chouhan, according to an official statement issued here.

The Haryana minister emphasised that the central government should engage in discussions with the protesting farmers to convince them to open the border. Opening the border will provide relief to the local residents and facilitate easier business operations for traders, he said.

According to the statement, Chouhan assured Goel that the central government is serious about this issue and will take action soon.

Meanwhile, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Wednesday claimed the farmers had not blocked the highway, but it was the government which had stopped their "Delhi Chalo" march in February by putting up barricades.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march by farmers to press the government to accept their demands which include that the Centre should give a legal guarantee for minimum support price for crops.

The farmers have been staying put at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 when their march was stopped by the security forces.

Pandher said the protest has been going on at the Shambhu border point for the last 141 days and it will continue till the demands of farmers are met.

"We have heard about the statement of Haryana transport minister. He said due to the morcha (protest) of farmers at Shambhu, the road has been blocked.

"During the Haryana minister's meeting with the Union agriculture minister, he said the Centre should engage in discussions with farmers, which is a good thing. But the allegation he levelled that the highway has been blocked due to farmers' protests is totally a lie.

"The national highway had been blocked by the Haryana and central governments by putting up barricades. We request the government that the road should be opened," he said.