Home / Politics / Court issues summons to Congress leaders in defamation case filed by BJP

Court issues summons to Congress leaders in defamation case filed by BJP

BJP has filed defamation complaint against Cong leader Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Court issues summons to Congress leaders in defamation case filed by BJP

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 2:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The BJP has filed a defamation complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court here.

The special court exclusively to deal with criminal cases related to elected former and sitting MPs/MLAs has taken cognisance of the offences under Sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and posted the case for recording the sworn statement on July 27.

Summons were ordered to be issued on Tuesday to all the respondents in this regard.

The private complaint alleging false claims in advertisements tarnishing the image of the BJP was filed by the party's state secretary S Keshavaprasad on May 9.

According to the complaint, the advertisement released by the KPCC in major newspapers on May 5, 2023 in the run-up to the Assembly election claiming that the then incumbent BJP government indulged in "40 per cent corruption" and had looted Rs 1.5 lakh crore in the previous four years was "baseless, prejudiced and defamatory".

Also Read

Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar to be sworn in as Karnataka CM, Dy CM today

Siddaramaiah sworn in K'taka CM, DKS dy CM; several Oppn leaders attend

Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, two aspiring CMs in race for state's top post

Siddaramaiah assured MLAs to bring down Kumaraswamy govt in 2019: Sudhakar

Cong highlights Railway Board member's letter, asks if CBI will probe it

Narada sting operation: HC gives CBI 4 months to complete TMC MP probe

AAP condemns TN minister Senthil's arrest, calls it 'political vendetta'

Practise what you preach: TMC counters PM's remarks on ancestral politics

Arrested TN minister Balaji undergoes coronary angiogram, advised bypass

Topics :Rahul GandhiCourt casesdefamationSiddaramaiahBJP

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story