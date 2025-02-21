CM Rekha Gupta's govt scraps ex-CM, ministers' personal staff appointments

The newly-elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Delhi has dismissed all co-terminus appointments linked to the offices of the former chief minister and cabinet ministers. This decision comes a day after Rekha Gupta assumed office as Delhi’s chief minister under the BJP-led administration.

According to the official order, “All the officers, officials and staff from various departments, organisations, corporations, boards, hospitals, etc. 'deployed in diverted capacity' in the offices of CM and ministers shall be deemed to have been relieved from duties with immediate effect and shall report to their respective departments, boards, autonomous bodies, corporations, hospitals, etc. with immediate effect.”

The directive further states, “The offices of CM and Ministers will submit fresh proposals to GAD... However, regular staff of DANICS, DSS, and Steno cadre will continue to work in their respective offices under the newly sworn-in chief minister, ministers till further orders.”

First Cabinet meet

After taking the oath as Delhi’s chief minister on Thursday, Rekha Gupta held her first cabinet meeting the same day. During the meeting, she announced two significant decisions: the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme with Rs 5 lakh top-up and the tabling of 14 pending CAG reports in the Assembly’s first session.

At a press conference, she also revealed the portfolio allocations for her council of ministers.

On her second day in office, the chief minister, along with her ministers, is scheduled to meet officials from the Public Works Department (PWD) and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to assess the conditions of roads and water supply in the capital.

“Today, the Cabinet will meet with the PWD and Jal Board officers and review all works (related to the departments). The issue of potholed roads will be seriously taken up,” she said.

She confirmed that the Delhi government would roll out the Centre’s flagship scheme in the city, a key pre-election commitment by the BJP, which had previously criticised the AAP government for not implementing it.

[With agency inputs]