Home / Politics / DC, SSP to be held responsible for any corrupt, illegal activity: Punjab CM

DC, SSP to be held responsible for any corrupt, illegal activity: Punjab CM

The CM also announced to open a 'mukh mantri sahayta kendra' in each district to facilitate people in getting their works done in a time-bound manner

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (File Photo)
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 7:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In a strict instruction to senior officers, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said if any official is found to be involved in corrupt or illegal activity then the deputy commissioner and the senior superintendent of police of that district will be held responsible.

Mann also announced to open a 'mukh mantri sahayta kendra' (chief minister help centre) in each district to facilitate people in getting their works done in a time-bound manner.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The chief minister on Monday held a meeting with all deputy commissioners of the state here.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Mann said the development works got affected because of the Model Code of Conduct.

He said the Model Code of Conduct remained in force for more than two months due to the Lok Sabha polls.

Mann said that he gave instructions in the meeting to the deputy commissioners to ensure completion of the pending works.

He also gave strict instructions to the deputy commissioners to ensure that no one should face any trouble in getting their works done in government offices like 'patwari' in a district.

Mann said complaints have been received from some places that corruption was still going on at the lower levels.

"Being the chief minister, I gave strict directions that if any officer demands money or commission for any work and indulges in illegal work in any district then the DC and the SSP will be held responsible for this and on that basis, action will be taken," he said.

The person concerned, who visits the chief minister help centre, will be informed about his work being sent to the concerned department, Mann said, adding the work will have to be done within a week or 10 days.

He also spoke about setting up a 'chief minister dashboard', saying by using artificial intelligence, he will come to know about the functioning of the government departments on a real time basis.

Also Read

Corrupt but 'kind' Gujarat officials allow victims to pay bribes via EMI

Punjab has secured Rs 70,000 cr investment so far: CM Bhagwant Mann

Govt to celebrate 'parkash utsav' of Ravidas in unprecedented manner: Mann

India ranks 93 among 180 countries in Global Corruption Index: Report

LS polls: MCC turned into Modi code of conduct under BJP rule, says Mamata

8-term Chhatisgarh MLA Brijmohan Agrawal resigns after being elected to LS

YSRCP govt left Polavaram Project in complicated state, says CM Naidu

CID questions former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa for 3 hours in POCSO case

Yogendra Yadav, Suhas Palshikar object to their names in new NCERT books

Akhilesh Yadav targets Modi govt over irregularities in competitive exams

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :PunjabBhagwant MannModel Code of ConductcorruptionPunjab Police

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 7:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story