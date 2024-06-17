DC, SSP to be held responsible for any corrupt, illegal activity: Punjab CM

In a strict instruction to senior officers, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said if any official is found to be involved in corrupt or illegal activity then the deputy commissioner and the senior superintendent of police of that district will be held responsible.

Mann also announced to open a 'mukh mantri sahayta kendra' (chief minister help centre) in each district to facilitate people in getting their works done in a time-bound manner.

The chief minister on Monday held a meeting with all deputy commissioners of the state here.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Mann said the development works got affected because of the Model Code of Conduct.

He said the Model Code of Conduct remained in force for more than two months due to the Lok Sabha polls.

Mann said that he gave instructions in the meeting to the deputy commissioners to ensure completion of the pending works.

He also gave strict instructions to the deputy commissioners to ensure that no one should face any trouble in getting their works done in government offices like 'patwari' in a district.

Mann said complaints have been received from some places that corruption was still going on at the lower levels.

"Being the chief minister, I gave strict directions that if any officer demands money or commission for any work and indulges in illegal work in any district then the DC and the SSP will be held responsible for this and on that basis, action will be taken," he said.

The person concerned, who visits the chief minister help centre, will be informed about his work being sent to the concerned department, Mann said, adding the work will have to be done within a week or 10 days.

He also spoke about setting up a 'chief minister dashboard', saying by using artificial intelligence, he will come to know about the functioning of the government departments on a real time basis.