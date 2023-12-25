Home / Politics / Death of civilians: PDP claims Mehbooba under house arrest ahead of visit

Death of civilians: PDP claims Mehbooba under house arrest ahead of visit

In the aftermath of the attack, the three civilians, aged between 27 and 42, were were allegedly picked up by the Army for questioning. They were found dead on December 22.

The party condemned the alleged government move | File image | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Srinagar

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 12:17 PM IST
The PDP on Monday claimed that party president Mehbooba Mufti was placed under house arrest ahead of her scheduled visit to Surankote in Pooch district where three civilians died allegedly in Army custody.

Four soldiers lost their lives when their vehicles were ambushed by terrorists at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Buffliaz in the Surankote area of Poonch on Thursday.

"Mehbooba Mufti, PDP Chief, forcefully placed under house arrest before her scheduled visit to Surankote, where she aimed to assess the situation and console families of victims killed under army custody," the PDP posted on X.

The party condemned the alleged government move.

"PDP vehemently condemns the unjust house arrest of party chief @MehboobaMufti. The sealing of gates and restrictions obstructing her Surankote visit are unwarranted and demands strong opposition," the party said.

On Sunday, Mufti urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to intervene as more youth were being held by security forces without informing their families in the wake of the ambush.

"DKG army camp has picked up civilians of Panchayat banghia from Thanamandi area & are withholding information about them. Nor are their worried family members being allowed to see them at the camp who fear for their lives because of the Topi episode where civilians were tortured to death in custody," she posted on X.

"Request @manojsinha_ji to intervene before a similar tragedy strikes these poor families," she said.

Topics :Mehbooba MuftiPDPJammu and Kashmir

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 12:17 PM IST

