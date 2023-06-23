Home / Politics / Decision on Delhi ordinance issue will be taken before Parl session: Kharge

Decision on Delhi ordinance issue will be taken before Parl session: Kharge

His remarks come a day after the AAP's ultimatum that it will walk out of the Opposition meeting in Patna if the Congress does not promise its support over the issue

Press Trust of India New Delhi/Patna
Congress President Malikarjuna Kharge

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2023 | 11:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said a decision on whether to oppose the Centre's ordinance on the control of administrative services in Delhi would be taken before the Parliament session.

His remarks come a day after the AAP's ultimatum that it will walk out of the Opposition meeting in Patna if the Congress does not promise its support over the issue.

Asked about the ordinance issue and AAP's ultimatum, Kharge, before leaving for Patna this morning, said his party would take a decision on it before Parliament's Monsoon session and wondered why it was being talked about elsewhere when it was a matter that pertains to Parliament.

"Opposing it or proposing it does not happen outside, it happens in Parliament. Before Parliament begins, all parties decide what issues they have to work on together. They (AAP) know it and even their leaders come to our all-party meetings. I don't know why there is so much publicity about it outside," Kharge said.

"About 18-20 parties decide together on what to oppose and what to accept. So instead of saying anything now, we will take a decision before Parliament begins," he said.

The meeting of opposition parties has been called by Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar to chalk out a joint strategy to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"The AAP will stage a walkout of the meeting if the Congress does not promise its support against the ordinance," one of the party sources had said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had expressed hope on Tuesday that the Congress would clear its stand on the Centre's ordinance on the control of administrative services in the national capital at the meeting of non-BJP parties in Patna.

Keeping cards close to its chest, the Congress has so far kept its stand ambiguous as to whether it would support the AAP or not when the ordinance is put to test in Parliament by the BJP-led Centre.

Congress leaders Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, her Delhi counterpart Kejriwal, Punjab's Bhagwant Mann, Tamil Nadu's M K Stalin, Jharkhand's Hemant Soren, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav, Maharashtra's former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, and NCP president Sharad Pawar are among the leaders expected to attend it.

Leaders of the PDP, CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML) and the National Conference will also attend the first high-level opposition meeting.

Also Read

Operation Sheesh Mahal: Why do BJP and Congress want Delhi CM to resign?

Parliament inauguration: Cong lacks national spirit and pride, says Puri

Congress President Kharge dials Kejriwal, calls for Opposition unity

19 Opposition parties to boycott inauguration of new Parliament building

From Chola tradition to Jawaharlal Nehru: All you need to know about Sengol

Manipur issue to be discussed in Oppn meeting: NCP's Sharad Pawar

Rahul, Kharge to address party workers ahead of Opposition meeting in Patna

'Why temple committee not clarifying...': Cong leader over gold plating row

'We want to fight together...': Kharge ahead of Opposition meet in Patna

'All leaders are united to defeat PM Modi,' says JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar

Topics :Arvind Kejriwalmallikarjun khargeParliamentordinance

First Published: Jun 23 2023 | 11:30 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story