Home / Politics / Rahul, Kharge to address party workers ahead of Opposition meeting in Patna

Rahul, Kharge to address party workers ahead of Opposition meeting in Patna

Leaders of Opposition parties from across the country are set to meet in Patna to chalk out a strategy to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls

ANI Politics
Rahul Gandhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2023 | 11:14 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ahead of the Opposition leaders' meeting scheduled to take place on Friday morning, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi, will address the party workers at the Congress office in Bihar's Patna.

The two Congress leaders will visit the party office in Patna and address the party workers at 10 AM on Friday.

Bihar State Congress office Sadakat Ashram will welcome the two senior leaders of the party. The party office is covered with posters and banners of Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and other leaders.

Leaders of Opposition parties from across the country are set to meet in Patna to chalk out a strategy to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The Opposition picked Patna as a venue for its meeting as it represents the 1974 call of total revolution by Jayaprakash Narayan that toppled Indira Gandhi's majority government.

The meeting will be hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with the aim to arrive at a consensus to forge a united Opposition front to take on the BJP.

As leaders of several opposition parties arrived in Patna on Thursday, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary decided to skip the conclave due to a "pre-decided family program". Chaudhary, however, hoped the meeting will be an "important milestone in the path of opposition unity".

This came after the Janata Dal (United), which is hosting the meet, said Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has not been invited to the event.

The meeting has been called by Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar and will be attended by leaders of parties opposed to the BJP.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti were among the leaders who reached Patna ahead of the meeting.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray are among the leaders expected to attend the meeting.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

As Nitish tries to bring Opposition together, here's a look at his journey

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

Leaders from like-minded opposition parties meet at Kharge's office today

Digvijaya offers residence to Rahul after he was asked to vacate bungalow

'Why temple committee not clarifying...': Cong leader over gold plating row

'We want to fight together...': Kharge ahead of Opposition meet in Patna

'All leaders are united to defeat PM Modi,' says JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar

Issues plaguing country to be discussed at Oppn parties' meeting: Pawar

Focus on law and order: Health Min Saurabh Bhardwaj responds to L-G Saxena

Topics :Rahul Gandhimallikarjun khargeOpposition partiesPatna

First Published: Jun 23 2023 | 11:14 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story