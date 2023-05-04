Home / Politics / Decision to quit as chief for party's future; will take final call: Pawar

Decision to quit as chief for party's future; will take final call: Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Thursday said his decision to step down from the post was taken for the future of the party and to create a new leadership.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Decision to quit as chief for party's future; will take final call: Pawar

2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 3:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Thursday said his decision to step down from the post was taken for the future of the party and to create a new leadership.

Speaking outside the Y B Chavan Centre in the city, where his supporters have been camping to demand his continuation as the party chief, Pawar said he would take a final decision in the next couple of days and the sentiments of party workers will not be ignored.

"I respect your sentiments. I should have discussed my plans with all of you and taken you into confidence. But I know you wouldn't have allowed me to take the decision (of stepping down as party chief)," the former Union minister told his supporters.

He said some party colleagues from outside Maharashtra will meet him on Friday to discuss the issue.

"I will take a final decision in one or two days," he said.

As emotions ran high among his supporters, Pawar tried to pacify them outside the YB Chavan Centre.

The party cadres gathered at the place urged Pawar to appoint a working president of the party, while he himself should continue in the post.

Some of them said Pawar should helm the party at least till 2024 as the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are due, while others said if he did not reconsider his decision, they would resort to hunger strike.

Pawar (82) on Tuesday sprang a surprise by announcing his decision to quit as president of the party he founded and headed since 1999 when he left the Congress to chart his own political course. The announcement, made at an event, stumped leaders and workers of the 24-year-old party.

Also Read

Congress 'mukt' Bharat not possible, says Sharad Pawar at Pune party office

Shinde's alliance with BJP didn't serve purpose even after 10 months: Ajit

Won't be in govt if Pawar joins BJP with NCP group: Shiv Sena spokesperson

Ajit Pawar leads race in 'Future CM' banners, Sharad Pawar not enthused

2023 will be a great year if country gets good rainfall: Sharad Pawar

Akali stalwart Parkash Singh is 'bhaichare ka sardar', says Amit Shah

When politicians joined wrestlers' protest its credibility eroded: Lekhi

Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP over price rise, blames its corrupt policies

Different yardsticks for PM's Bajrang bali and Thackeray's Hindutva remarks

BJP's politics of hate responsible for Manipur violence, Congress slams

Topics :Sharad PawarNCPNationalist Congress Party

First Published: May 04 2023 | 4:58 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story