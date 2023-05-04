Home / Politics / Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP over price rise, blames its corrupt policies

Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP over price rise, blames its corrupt policies

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday slammed the BJP government, saying prices of essential commodities and services were spiralling due to its corrupt policies

Kanakagiri (Karnataka)
Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP over price rise, blames its corrupt policies

2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 3:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday slammed the BJP government, saying prices of essential commodities and services were spiralling due to its "corrupt policies".

Alleging that there was rampant corruption prevailing in the state, she said the BJP dispensation in Karnataka is known as "40 per cent commission government".

"Prices are skyrocketing in the state. Cooking gas cylinder, rice, pulses and flour prices have gone up. The price rise is due to a corrupt government formulating corrupt policies," she said in an election rally here in Koppal district of Karnataka, which votes on May 10.

According to her, no one but the Contractors' Association has given the government such a tag. She said contractors were committing suicide because they have to give huge money as bribe to the government..

She also raised the alleged recruitment scams in the state.

"Isn't the government ashamed that you (people) spend so much on the education of your children and prepare them for competitive exams but like the police sub-inspector scam, the candidates come to know that some MLA stole money and their recruitment has stopped," Vadra said.

She alleged that the son of a BJP MLA was caught with Rs eight crore in his house.

Vadra appealed to the people to not get carried away by the address of big (BJP) leaders on election day and divert their focus from the core issues related to their "daily grind".

Also Read

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to visit K'taka on Tuesday ahead of assembly polls

Want to implement promises as soon as possible: Priyanka Gandhi in Shimla

Rahul Gandhi a warrior, not afraid of govt's might: Priyanka Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joins Bharat Jodo Yatra for first time in MP

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes part in second day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in MP

Different yardsticks for PM's Bajrang bali and Thackeray's Hindutva remarks

BJP's politics of hate responsible for Manipur violence, Congress slams

Congress asks PM to sack WFI chief after scuffle; Rahul slams hypocrisy

Developments in NCP won't impact MVA, says Uddhav after Pawar steps down

After AI camera, Cong raises corruption charges against govt's KFON project

Topics :Priyanka GandhiBJPprice hikeCongress

First Published: May 04 2023 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story