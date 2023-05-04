Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP over price rise, blames its corrupt policies

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday slammed the BJP government, saying prices of essential commodities and services were spiralling due to its "corrupt policies".

Alleging that there was rampant corruption prevailing in the state, she said the BJP dispensation in Karnataka is known as "40 per cent commission government".

"Prices are skyrocketing in the state. Cooking gas cylinder, rice, pulses and flour prices have gone up. The price rise is due to a corrupt government formulating corrupt policies," she said in an election rally here in Koppal district of Karnataka, which votes on May 10.

According to her, no one but the Contractors' Association has given the government such a tag. She said contractors were committing suicide because they have to give huge money as bribe to the government..

She also raised the alleged recruitment scams in the state.

"Isn't the government ashamed that you (people) spend so much on the education of your children and prepare them for competitive exams but like the police sub-inspector scam, the candidates come to know that some MLA stole money and their recruitment has stopped," Vadra said.

She alleged that the son of a BJP MLA was caught with Rs eight crore in his house.

Vadra appealed to the people to not get carried away by the address of big (BJP) leaders on election day and divert their focus from the core issues related to their "daily grind".