Delay in NEET-PG admissions unacceptable, why is this happening: Congress

The Congress on Tuesday hit out at the government over admissions for NEET-PG having still not been completed despite results being declared in August last year, and said the delay was "unacceptable".

The opposition party questioned Union Health Minister JP Nadda over the issue.

"Results of the NEET-PG exams were announced on August 23, 2024. Today is March 11, 2025 and admissions have still NOT been completed. 80,000 aspiring medical post-graduates are suffering," Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

"This delay is unacceptable @JPNadda. Why is this happening?" the Congress leader said.