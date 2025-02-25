Atishi among 12 AAP MLAs suspended on Day 1 of Delhi Assembly session

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta suspended 12 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Atishi, for the day due to their "disruptive sloganeering" during Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's speech on Tuesday (February 25).

The expelled AAP members included Atishi, Gopal Rai, Veer Singh Dhingan, Mukesh Ahlawat, Chaudhary Zubair Ahmed, Anil Jha, Vishesh Ravi, and Jarnail Singh.

Following the expulsion, Atishi accused the BJP of dishonoring BR Ambedkar by taking down his portrait from the chief minister’s office. Speaking at a press conference, she remarked, "By removing Babasaheb Ambedkar’s portrait, the BJP has revealed its real stance. Do they think PM Modi can take Babasaheb’s place?"

She also claimed that the BJP-led government had removed Ambedkar’s portraits from both the Delhi Secretariat and the assembly’s chief minister’s office. Delhi Assembly session: L-G's address

Meanwhile, L-G Saxena, in his address, said, "My government will adopt 'Viksit Delhi Sankalp Patra' as document for policy guidance and fulfil all promises made to people."He further said, "Corruption-free governance, women empowerment, clean Delhi, rejuvenation of Yamuna, and clean drinking water will be the focus areas of the government." The L-G went on to add, "Continuous clashes and blame game in the past 10 years have hurt Delhi; my government will work in coordination with Centre, other states."Notably, of the 14 pending CAG reports, one on the Delhi liquor policy is expected to be presented in the Assembly today, according to media reports.