Delhi govt launches Mahila Samriddhi Scheme; here's how to register

The much-awaited Mahila Samriddhi Scheme has been launched in Delhi by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government on Saturday, coinciding with International Women's Day celebrations. Under this scheme, eligible women in Delhi belonging to weaker economic sections will be able to get monetary assistance of Rs 2,500 monthly. The scheme was announced by BJP President JP Nadda after the Delhi government approved an allocation of Rs 5,100 crore for implementing a scheme. Today, I am happy, and I congratulate Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and others on allocating Rs 5100 crore to implement the Mahila Samriddhi Yojan in Delhi," Nadda said. "On Women's Day, I salute women empowerment and thank the women of Delhi for making a huge contribution in forming the BJP government in Delhi. This victory has been possible only with the blessings and support of women," he added. Speaking on the scheme, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, "Today is Women's Day. We had our cabinet meeting today, and our cabinet has approved the scheme - the promise that we made during the Delhi elections to provide Rs 2500 to the women. We made a provision of Rs 5100 crore in the Delhi budget for the implementation of the scheme. We have formed the committee, which will be led by me and the registration for the scheme will begin soon - a portal will be launched soon."

What is the Mahila Samriddhi Scheme?

Mahila Samriddhi Scheme is a financial assistance scheme launched by the Delhi government to help eligible women in the national capital with monetary assistance of Rs 2,500 per month. The scheme was first announced during BJP's election manifesto while it was battling for the Delhi Assembly. The Delhi government plans to transfer the said amount directly to the bank accounts of eligible women via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Eligibility criteria for Delhi's Mahila Samriddhi scheme

To be eligible for the scheme, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Age: Women aged between 18 and 60 years.

Employment status: Must not hold any government job.

Financial assistance: Should not be receiving any other financial aid from the government.

Household income: Annual income should be less than ₹3 lakh, and applicants should not be taxpayers.

Documents required for registration

Aadhaar Card

Ration Card

Address Proof

Online portal for registration

Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government has developed an online portal for the registration process of the scheme. The Information Technology (IT) department is also creating specialised software to verify applications and identify eligible women. The government sought data from various departments, including the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and the Food and Civil Supplies Department, which was used to identify beneficiaries. The portal will cross-reference applicants’ information to ensure eligibility and prevent duplication.

The application process is linked to the Aadhaar numbers of the applicants. Eligible applications are required to provide details such as name, location, address, and bank account linked with the Aadhaar card, along with information about family members.