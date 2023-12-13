Home / Politics / Delhi BJP MLAs allege that AAP govt is running away from debates

Delhi BJP MLAs allege that AAP govt is running away from debates

The winter session of the Delhi Assembly will begin on Friday. Apart from tabling revised estimates of the budget, debates on different issues are likely in the House during the two-day session

There are eight BJP MLAs in the 70-member House as against AAP's 62
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 2:30 PM IST
Ahead of the winter session of the Delhi assembly later this week, BJP MLAs on Wednesday alleged that the AAP government was running away from debates on issues related to the people of the city.

No immediate reaction was available from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the charge. There are eight BJP MLAs in the 70-member House as against AAP's 62.

At a joint press conference here, Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri alleged that the Kejriwal government in the last four years did not allow notices of the BJP legislators over issues related to Delhi.

He claimed that his party's MLAs have given notices for debates on issues like the poor condition of transportation, compensation to farmers, pollution in the Yamuna, old age pension and non-issuing of ration cards.

The winter session of the Delhi Assembly will begin on Friday. Apart from tabling revised estimates of the budget, debates on different issues are likely in the House during the two-day session.

Bidhuri also charged that AAP has never allowed any debate in the assembly except for raising issues to abuse the prime minister, the lieutenant governor and bureaucrats.

Topics :BJP MLAsAAP governmentDelhi governmentCentre

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 2:30 PM IST

