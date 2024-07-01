Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Find solutions to address drain overflow issue in central Delhi: Atishi

Find solutions to address drain overflow issue in central Delhi: Atishi

Atishi inspected the drain along with senior officials on Monday

Atishi marlena, Atishi
Atishi inspected the drain along with senior officials on Monday.. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 1:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Delhi minister Atishi on Monday directed officials to find solutions for addressing the overflow of a drain, which runs through central Delhi, during heavy rainfall.

The drain overflowed following a record-breaking rainfall of 228 mm on June 28, causing waterlogging in nearby areas.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Atishi inspected the drain along with senior officials on Monday.

"The water of central Delhi goes to Yamuna from drain No 12 near ITO. When Delhi received 228 mm of rainfall on June 28, the drain overflowed and caused waterlogging in the surrounding areas," the senior AAP leader said in a post in Hindi on X.

"Today, I along with Mayor @OberoiShelly and senior officials, inspected this drain and gave instructions for finding short- and long-term solutions to stop the overflow," she added.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Minister Atishi inspects flood-damaged Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant

Atishi inspects Chandrawal plant, says water supply to be normal soon

Delhi Water Minister Atishi Marlena discharged from Lok Nayak Hospital

Atishi's hunger strike over water crisis ends after hospitalisation: AAP

Atishi's health deteriorates due to hunger strike, admitted to hospital

Topics :Arvind KejriwalAtishi MarlenaAAP governmentAam Aadmi PartyDelhi government

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 1:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story