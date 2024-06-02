Home / Politics / Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Raj Ghat before surrendering at Tihar today

Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Raj Ghat before surrendering at Tihar today

Kejriwal was released from prison on May 10 on interim bail granted by the Supreme Court in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam to campaign in the Lok Sabha polls

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM
File Image: AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2024 | 11:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Sunday he will surrender at Tihar Jail later in the day after paying obeisance at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at the Raj Ghat and the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place.

Kejriwal was released from prison on May 10 on interim bail granted by the Supreme Court in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam to campaign in the Lok Sabha polls. The polls ended on June 1.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"On orders of the honourable Supreme Court, I came out from prison for election campaign for 21 days. Many thanks to the honourable Supreme Court," he said in a post in Hindi on 'X'.

"Today I will go to Tihar and surrender. I will leave home at 3 pm. First, I will go to Raj Ghat and pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. From there, I will go to Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place to seek blessings of Hanuman ji. And from there, I will go to the party office and meet with workers and party leaders. From there, I will leave for Tihar," the chief minister said.

"All of you take care of yourselves. I will be worried about you. If you are happy then your Kejriwal will also be happy in jail. Jai Hind," he added.

Also Read

'Constant at 65': Tihar Jail denies AAP claims on Arvind Kejriwal's health

Arvind Kejriwal begins 15-day stay in Tihar Jail: All you need to know

Court extends Kejriwal's judicial custody till May 20 in excise policy case

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

CM Kejriwal not being allowed to meet family in Tihar jail: Sanjay Singh

Will Prashant Kishor be proved right? Here is what exit polls suggest

Chhattisgarh Exit Poll 2024: Five polls predict clean-sweep for BJP-led NDA

Will Yogendra Yadav be proved right? Here is what exit polls suggest

Madhya Pradesh exit poll 2024: 5 surveys predict near-sweep for BJP-led NDA

INDIA bloc leaders meet to discuss strategy for counting day, TMC skips

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Arvind KejriwalAAP governmentAAPTihar jailmoney laundering case

First Published: Jun 02 2024 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story