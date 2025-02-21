Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta meets President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Rekha Gupta was sworn in as the new Delhi chief minister on Thursday, days after BJP snatched power from AAP in the assembly polls held earlier this month.

Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, President Droupadi Murmu with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 3:40 PM IST
Newly appointed Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

The President's Office shared a picture of the meeting in a post on X.

"Chief Minister of Delhi, Smt Rekha Gupta called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," it said in the post.

Gupta, who is Delhi's fourth woman chief minister, and her six ministers were sworn in at the Ramlila Ground on Thursday.

The 50-year-old chief minister, who took charge of her office at the Delhi Secretariat on Thursday afternoon, is the only woman chief minister in the NDA and the second in the country after TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal.

Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai also called on Murmu.

"Governor of Goa, Shri P S Sreedharan Pillai called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the President's Office said in another post.

CM Rekha Gupta on Friday also called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar here.

The vice president's secretariat shared pictures of the meeting held at Dhankhar's official residence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

