Delhi CM Rekha Gupta meets President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Newly appointed Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

The President's Office shared a picture of the meeting in a post on X.

"Chief Minister of Delhi, Smt Rekha Gupta called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," it said in the post.

Gupta, who is Delhi's fourth woman chief minister, and her six ministers were sworn in at the Ramlila Ground on Thursday.

The 50-year-old chief minister, who took charge of her office at the Delhi Secretariat on Thursday afternoon, is the only woman chief minister in the NDA and the second in the country after TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal.

Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai also called on Murmu.

"Governor of Goa, Shri P S Sreedharan Pillai called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the President's Office said in another post.

CM Rekha Gupta on Friday also called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar here.

The vice president's secretariat shared pictures of the meeting held at Dhankhar's official residence.

Gupta was sworn in as the new Delhi chief minister on Thursday, days after BJP snatched power from AAP in the assembly polls held earlier this month.