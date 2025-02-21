Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Rahul Gandhi urges Cong workers in Raebareily to set for UP elections 2027

Congress's Rae Bareli committee vice-president Sarvottam Kumar Mishra praised Gandhi's leadership, and said his honesty, vision, and work ethic were beyond description

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting, at Shankarpur in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh.(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Rae Bareli
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 2:32 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday urged party workers to strengthen the organisation and begin preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Party workers met Gandhi at his parliamentary residence in Bhuemau and apprised him of various issues, particularly those concerning Dalits.

Sunil Kumar Gautam, president of the Congress Scheduled Caste wing in Rae Bareli, said a 12-member delegation from the community met Gandhi at his Bhuemau residence.

"We discussed issues concerning the Scheduled Caste community and informed him about the difficulties faced since the BJP government came to power in the state. A major concern is that sanitation workers from the Valmiki community, employed in municipal bodies, are still forced to work without protective gear, which is a violation of Supreme Court directives," Gautam told PTI Videos.

He added that Gandhi motivated them and emphasised the need to prepare vigorously for the 2027 elections while strengthening the party organisation.

Congress's Rae Bareli committee vice-president Sarvottam Kumar Mishra praised Gandhi's leadership, and said his "honesty, vision, and work ethic were beyond description".

After the meeting, Mishra told PTI Videos that Gandhi carefully listened to party workers and the general public and stressed the need for solutions to their concerns.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha commenced his two-day visit to Rae Bareli on Thursday.

On the second day of his visit, Gandhi is scheduled to attend an event honouring Veera Pasi, a hero of the 1857 revolt, and later in the evening, he will hold discussions with the youth.

Meanwhile, in some areas of Rae Bareli, posters opposing Gandhi and the Congress party surfaced. The posters accused Gandhi of insulting BSP chief Mayawati and the Dalit community.

The posters referenced a recent statement by Congress leader Udit Raj against Mayawati.

"Mr. Rahul Gandhi, your double standards are evident. On one hand, you visit Scheduled Caste hostels and memorials of Veera Pasi to pose as a benefactor of Dalits, while on the other hand, your party leaders openly declare their intention to strangle Dalit icon and four-time Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Behan Kumari Mayawati," read one of the posters.

"This is an insult to the entire Dalit community. Apologise for this, or the Dalit society will ensure you learn a lesson," stated the message, attributed to the Bahujan Swabhiman Manch, Uttar Pradesh.

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

