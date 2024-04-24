Home / Politics / Delhi govt minister Saurabh Bharadwaj to meet Kejriwal in Tihar Jail

Delhi govt minister Saurabh Bharadwaj to meet Kejriwal in Tihar Jail

After his arrest, Kejriwal had sent messages to his ministers to address issues such as water supply and availability of medicines in government hospitals

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj during an interview with PTI, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 4, 2024. (PTI :Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 9:35 AM IST
Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj will meet Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The Delhi chief minister who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case on March 21 has not stepped down and the Aam Aadmi Party has asserted that he will continue to run the government from jail.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP's national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak met Kejriwal in Tihar Jail on April 15.

After the meeting, Pathak told reporters that Kejriwal will meet two ministers each week and review the progress of work under their respective departments.

After his arrest, Kejriwal had sent messages to his ministers to address issues such as water supply and availability of medicines in government hospitals. He also asked party MLAs to visit their constituencies and offer help to the people there.

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 9:34 AM IST

