Home / Politics / Delhi LG's objections to 2-day assembly session 'not correct': Dpt speaker

Delhi LG's objections to 2-day assembly session 'not correct': Dpt speaker

The deputy speaker said that Saxena's observations were "not correct" since the session that commenced on Wednesday was in continuation of the previous session convened in April

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Budget Session of Delhi Assembly, in New Delhi, Monday, March 27, 2023. (PTI Photo)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 2:06 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Deputy Speaker of Delhi Assembly Rakhi Birla on Wednesday said LG V K Saxena has

raised objections to the convening of the two-day session and added that his observations are "not correct".

Speaking in the Delhi Assembly, Birla said Saxena has written a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in which the LG has expressed his objections to the two-day session, saying rules on it were not being followed.

The deputy speaker said that Saxena's observations were "not correct" since the session that commenced on Wednesday was in continuation of the previous session convened in April.

Earlier, Saxena had also flagged "grave procedural lapses" in the session convened in April, which was called after Kejriwal received summons from the CBI for questioning him in connection with the excise policy case.

Birla also said that the Speaker has the power under the rules to convene the session anytime even after the assembly is adjourned sine die.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri supported Saxena's observations following which a war of words erupted between him and Birla.

The deputy speaker said that the assembly was not a "political arena" but a place to raise issues by MLAs regarding their constituencies.

Also Read

Operation Sheesh Mahal: Why do BJP and Congress want Delhi CM to resign?

Delhi govt calls for special Assembly session on Mon after CBI summons CM

Scared of Kejriwal's growing popularity: AAP leader Atishi attacks Centre

Delhi govt watching Covid-19 situation, Kejriwal's review meeting on Friday

Delhi CM Kejriwal visits Manish Sisodia's ailing wife in hospital

Mizoram polls 2023: Ex-IPS officer Lalduhoma leads the charge against MNF

Ahead of MP polls, Shivraj Singh Chouhan promises 10 'social revolutions'

MP election: Congress bets on Digvijaya to breach BJP's bastions in polls

AAP protests at Dwarka Expressway over irregularities flagged by CAG report

Whole of India is Modi's home…: AIADMK's Thambidurai hits back at Kharge

Topics :Arvind KejriwalDelhiassembly sessionsDelhi AssemblyNew Delhi

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 2:06 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Coal India capex spending grows 8.5% to Rs 4,700 cr in Apr-Jul: Officials

M&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Schools, colleges in Himachal to remain shut today, death toll rises to 57

Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customers

Apple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmen

India's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data

Next Story