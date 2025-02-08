Delhiites want relief: Robert Vadra calls for focus on AQI, women's safety

As the counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections continues, Robert Vadra expressed his hopes for the city's future.

Vadra, speaking to ANI on Saturday, emphasised that the people of Delhi are seeking solutions to pressing issues such as pollution, women's safety, and the need for better infrastructure.

"The people of Delhi want relief from pollution, security for women, and better infrastructure. Congress and its leaders will work together for the development of Delhi," Vadra said. He further noted that irrespective of which party forms the next government, it is essential that the leadership focuses on these critical concerns for the welfare of the city's residents.

Vadra also addressed the ongoing political climate in Delhi, where allegations of horse-trading have emerged during the election period. "There are talks of horse-trading, such kind of politics should not be done," he remarked. "People have voted, and that should be respected."

Meanwhile, BJP candidate from the New Delhi Assembly constituency, Parvesh Verma, on Saturday, said that it's an important day for Delhi and prayed for the formation of BJP government in the national capital.

"It's an important day for the people of Delhi. I prayed that BJP government is formed in Delhi." Verma told reporters.

Also Read

Verma is fighting against AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit from New Delhi Assembly constituency.

He also offered prayers at Hanuman temple in Connaught Place on Saturday.

The counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly election started on Saturday under tight security arrangements.

At first, the postal ballots will be counted. The Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) were opened at 8:30 am.

All security arrangements have been put in place. Polling for the 70-member Assembly was held on February 5, with a total voter turnout recorded at 60.54 per cent.

The AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term, while BJP is making all efforts to return to power after more than two decades in the national capital.

Congress candidate from New Delhi Assembly constituency Sandeep Dikshit said on Saturday that he has no clue about any post-poll alliance of his party with AAP as it is up to the high command to make such decision.