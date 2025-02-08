Business Standard

New Delhi Assembly result 2025: Arvind Kejriwal up against Parvesh Verma

New Delhi Assembly result 2025: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal faces challenge from BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit - the sons of two former chief ministers of Delhi

New Delhi Assembly election result: Sandeep Dikshit, Arvind Kejriwal and Parvesh Verma

New Delhi Assembly election result: Sandeep Dikshit, Arvind Kejriwal and Parvesh Verma. (Photos: X/Facebook)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 7:01 AM IST

In the Delhi Assembly election, all eyes will remain on the New Delhi constituency, which is witnessing a three-way battle between Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Parvesh Verma, and Congress’ Sandeep Dikshit. 
 
The counting of votes is underway for the Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday. Early trends are expected within the initial hours.
 
Notably, the candidate elected from this seat has often ascended to the position of chief minister of Delhi. In 2013, Kejriwal, a political rookie, defeated the sitting Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, ending her 15-year rule in the national capital. He again won the seat in 2015 and 2020 with substantial margins. 
 
 
This time, Kejriwal faces challenge from the sons of two former chief ministers of Delhi.

The BJP has fielded Parvesh Verma, the son of former Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma, from New Delhi seat. Parvesh Verma has previously served as a Member of Parliament and is known for his active participation in Delhi's political landscape. 
 
The Congress has nominated Sandeep Dikshit, son of former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, for the New Delhi seat. Dikshit has a background in public service and is expected to bring his experience to the electoral contest.
 

Exit poll predictions

 
Most exit polls suggested the BJP holding an edge over AAP, which has ruled Delhi since 2015. A poll of polls of five major agencies indicates the BJP securing 38-43 seats, while the AAP is projected to win 26-32 seats. The Congress, which governed Delhi for 15 years under Sheila Dikshit, is expected to remain a marginal player, with 0-1 seats.

