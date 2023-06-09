Home / Politics / Deputy CM Shivakumar gets relief from HC in Covid-19 rules violation case

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday quashed a case registered against Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar during the Mekedatu padayatra for violating Covid-19 guidelines last year

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 10:36 PM IST
The High Court of Karnataka on Friday quashed a case registered against Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar during the Mekedatu padayatra for violating COVID-19 guidelines last year.

Complaints were lodged against Shivakumar for flouting the COVID-19 norms during the Congress' 'Mekedatu Padayatre' in January 2022.

Justice M Nagaprasanna also stayed two related cases filed in Kanakapura town police station against Shivakumar. Shivakumar has filed several petitions seeking to quash and stay the cases registered against him during the padayatre.

Topics :D K ShivakumarCoronavirusKarnataka

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 10:57 PM IST

