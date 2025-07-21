Dhankhar resigns: How many Indian Vice-Presidents left before term end?

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday announced his resignation from office, becoming the latest in a short list of Indian vice-presidents who have not completed their full five-year term.

Dhankhar, who took office in August 2022, stepped down just under three years into the role. In his resignation letter, addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, he cited health-related issues that made it difficult for him to continue fulfilling the responsibilities of the country’s second-highest constitutional post.

“To prioritise healthcare and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution,” Dhankhar wrote.