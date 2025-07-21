Home / Politics / Dhankhar resigns: How many Indian Vice-Presidents left before term end?

Jagdeep Dhankar, jagdeep, Vice President
Dhankhar's early departure from office places him among a small group of vice-presidents who have not served a full term. (Photo: PTI)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 10:17 PM IST
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday announced his resignation from office, becoming the latest in a short list of Indian vice-presidents who have not completed their full five-year term.
 
Dhankhar, who took office in August 2022, stepped down just under three years into the role. In his resignation letter, addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, he cited health-related issues that made it difficult for him to continue fulfilling the responsibilities of the country’s second-highest constitutional post.
 
“To prioritise healthcare and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution,” Dhankhar wrote.
 
Dhankhar's resignation comes on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. 
 
His early departure from office places him among a small group of vice-presidents who have not served a full term. The first was VV Giri, who held the post from 1967 to 1969. Giri resigned before completing his term to serve as acting president following the sudden death of President Zakir Husain.
 
Another notable instance occurred in 2002, when Krishan Kant, then vice-president, died in office shortly before his term was due to end. His tenure had begun in August 1997.
 
The vice-president serves as the ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of Parliament, and can step in as acting president if the need arises.
 
The Election Commission is expected to initiate the process of electing a new vice-president in the coming weeks.
 
Dhankhar, a former governor of West Bengal and a senior advocate, was known for his active participation in Rajya Sabha proceedings and regular interactions with members across political lines.
   

