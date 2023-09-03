Home / Politics / Diversity best bet, no one-size-fits-all solution to energy transition: PM

Diversity best bet, no one-size-fits-all solution to energy transition: PM

We are perhaps the first among the G20 countries to have achieved our climate targets nine years ahead of the scheduled date, he said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interview with PTI, in New Delhi. PTI Photo

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2023 | 4:30 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a renewed pitch for diversity in the energy mix, saying there is no one-size-fits-all solution for a world looking to transition from fossil fuels to cleaner sources like solar and hydrogen.

India, the world's third-largest energy consumer, has repeatedly stressed on energy transition being just and orderly and nations having a free hand in decisions on the pathway based on the availability of resources.

"Our principle is simple - diversity is our best bet, whether in society or in terms of our energy mix," he told PTI in an exclusive interview here ahead of the G20 summit. "There are no one-size-fits-all solutions. Given the different pathways countries are on, our pathways for energy transition will be different." Coal, oil and gas make up for almost two-thirds of the world's energy consumption. And replacing them can't happen overnight.

Given this, New Delhi is in favour of continuing to invest in today's energy system so as to meet the demands of growing economies and not cause any shortage. And at the same time, investments should flow into transition fuels.

"Despite having 17 per cent of the world's population, India's historic share in cumulative emissions has been less than five per cent. Yet, we have left no stone unturned in meeting our climate goals," Modi said.

India ramped up its solar energy capacity 20-fold in just a few years, is now among the top four nations in the world in terms of wind energy, and is playing an important role in both innovation and adoption of electric vehicles, he said.

"We are perhaps the first among the G20 countries to have achieved our climate targets nine years ahead of the scheduled date," he said.

India has now pledged to reduce the emissions intensity of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 45 per cent by 2030.

It has set a target of 2070 to achieve net zero and towards that goal committed to generating 50 per cent of its electricity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030, setting up 500 GW of renewable energy capacity and reducing the total projected carbon emissions by one billion tonnes till 2030.

"So, we are certainly on track while also tailoring in various factors needed to ensure growth," Modi said.

On the future of the fight against climate change, he said he was extremely positive about it and the country was working with other nations to "alter the approach from a restrictive to a constructive approach".

"Rather than focusing purely on the approach of don't do this or that, we want to bring in an attitude that makes people and nations aware of what they can do and help them with that, in terms of finance, technology and other resources," he added.

Last year, the world lost three per cent of gas demand following the Russia-Ukraine war, and the prices went up seven-fold, resulting in countries turning to the next cheaper alternative, coal.

India has been long pressing for a just, orderly and sustainable energy transition where the energy needs of its fast-growing economy continue to be met and it is given access to technology and financing for a just and orderly transition to renewable energy sources like wind and solar, as well as lithium-ion batteries. 

Also Read

G20 Summit: Delhi police's advisory; check restrictions, routes, and more

As India gears up to host G20 Summit in New Delhi, here's what's on agenda

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidency

Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know

Security preparations for next month's G20 meet in full swing: Delhi Police

What will common man get from one nation-one election concept: Kejriwal

Rajasthan CM Gehlot says efforts to be made to set up fast-track courts

Idea of 'one nation, one election' attack on Indian Union: Rahul Gandhi

After 20 yrs, left inches towards pre-poll pact with Congress in Telangana

Assam govt to introduce bill in state assembly to ban polygamy: CM Sarma

Topics :Narendra ModiG20 summitindian politicsenergy industry

First Published: Sep 03 2023 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story