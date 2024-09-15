Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Do you back Rahul's demand of removing 50% cap on reservations: Cong to VP

Do you back Rahul's demand of removing 50% cap on reservations: Cong to VP

During a recent visit to the US, Gandhi had said the Congress would think of scrapping reservations when India is a fair place

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader
Reservation is not against meritocracy, said Rahul Gandhi. | File Photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2024 | 3:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hitting back at Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar for his apparent attack at Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on reservation, the Congress on Sunday asked Dhankhar if he supports the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha's demand of removal of 50 per cent cap on reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs.

The opposition party's jibe came after Dhankhar said, "A person from a constitutional post saying on a foreign land that reservation should be ended underscores the same anti-constitutional mindset. The baton of prejudices against reservation has been handed over. It is the same old anti-constitutional mindset."

"Reservation is not against meritocracy, but it is the soul of the country and the Constitution. It is an affirmative action and not negative. It is not depriving someone of opportunity but hand holding those who are pillars of strength of the society," the vice president said addressing a public event in Mumbai.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Reacting to the remarks, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said on X, "Mr Rahul Gandhi has demanded removal of the 50% limit on reservations for SC/STs & OBCs. Do you support this demand of the Congress, Mr @VPIndia?"

During a recent visit to the US, Gandhi had said the Congress would think of scrapping reservations when India is a fair place, which he said is not the case right now.

Later, at a press interaction in the US, Gandhi had said, "Somebody misquoted me saying that I am against reservation. I have been saying again and again and again, we are going to increase reservations beyond 50 per cent.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Trump cites Hungary's Orbn as example of foreign solidarity during debate

India's first civilian space tourist Thotakura meets Vice-President Dhankar

Sitting vice prez, candidate of change: How Harris is having it both ways

Africa's natural resources, demographic advantage attract investors: V-P

Kamala will be a great president who we'll all be proud of: Husband

Topics :Rahul GandhiVice PresidentIndian National CongressReservation quota

First Published: Sep 15 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story