Kejriwal to resign as CM in 2 days, calls for public to give verdict

In a major move, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that he will resign from the position of Chief Minister after two days and won't sit on the chair of CM, until the public of Delhi declares him "honest." Kejriwal further said that if the public votes for him, it will give him a certificate for his honesty. He also said he would ask for early polls along with the state of Maharashtra. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Addressing the party workers at the AAP office, CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "I am going to resign from the CM position after two days. I will not sit on the CM chair until the people give their verdict. I will go to every house and street and not sit on the CM chair till I get a verdict from the people. I will not sit on the CM post until the public announces its decision. Elections are after a few months. If you think Kejriwal is honest, then vote for me, I will take over as CM after the elections. If you think I am not, don't vote. Your vote will be a certificate for my honesty, then only I will sit on the post of CM."

"The elections are supposed to be held in February. I demand elections be held in November with Maharashtra elections... Till elections are held, someone else from the party will be the Chief Minister. In the next 2-3 days, a meeting of the MLAs will be held, where the next CM will be decided," Kejriwal further said.

Kejriwal also accused the central government of adopting a formula of filing cases against CM's of states where the BJP has lost elections.

"People ask why Kejriwal did not resign from jail. He did not resign because I wanted to save democracy... They have a new formula now; they file cases against the CM of opposition parties in the states where they lost elections. They have filed cases against Siddaramaiah, and Pinarayi Vijayan... The Supreme Court has asked why the government cannot be run from jail... I appeal to all non-BJP CMs that if there is a case against you, do not resign. If the people of Delhi feel that Kejriwal is dishonest, then I will not remain on the CM post even for a minute. My bank account is empty today...I told the lawyers that I do not want to take the CM post until the case is over. The lawyers said that this will last for more than ten years. Now I am in your court. I ask you whether Kejriwal is honest or dishonest. I will not sit on the CM post until the public announces its decision," Arvind Kejriwal said.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday arrived at the party office in Delhi. Notably, it is his first visit after being released from the Tihar jail on Friday night.

Earlier on Saturday, Kejriwal held a meeting with senior party leaders in which discussions were held on various issues, including assembly polls in Haryana and party organisation in the national capital.

He was released from Tihar Jail on Friday evening, hours after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a corruption case related to the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam.