Home / Politics / Patnaik slams Odisha govt's decision to cancel Bhubaneswar Metro project

Patnaik slams Odisha govt's decision to cancel Bhubaneswar Metro project

Patnaik's reaction came hours after it was reported that the state's BJP government had scrapped the Metro rail project contract with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM, Naveen, Patnaik
The former chief minister said it has now been learned from the notice by DMRC to contractors that Odisha government has scrapped the Bhubaneswar Metro project | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 9:13 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik expressed concern over the Odisha government's decision to cancel the Bhubaneswar Metro Rail project initiated during his tenure, saying the move will push the city 10 years back in terms of urban mobility and development.

Patnaik's reaction came hours after it was reported that the state's BJP government had scrapped the Metro rail project contract with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Taking to social media on Saturday, Patnaik said, "Shocked to know that Bhubaneswar Metro Rail contracts have been cancelled by BJP led #Odisha Govt. It has always been our dream to develop #Bhubaneswar into a world-class city. We have been focusing on world-class sports infrastructure, organising marquee international events, providing seamless modern transport and developing IT ecosystem to transform the temple city into a world-class city."  Stating that the project would have reshaped the way the state capital moves with Mo Bus and other last-mile connectivity, complementing the city transport, Patnaik said that apart from alleviating congestion inside the city significantly, it would have been a huge catalyst for the expansion of the city.

"Realising the urgent need of a Metro System for enhanced mobility, we had set a watertight timeline of 2027 for Phase 1 of the project," Patnaik said.

The former chief minister said it has now been learned from the notice by DMRC to contractors that Odisha government has scrapped the Bhubaneswar Metro project.

"The double-engine government has betrayed the people of Odisha by cancelling an important project like Metro Rail. The shocking decision will push the city 10 years back," he said.

Odisha's Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, however, said the state government is earnestly planning a feasible Metro project for the state capital.

He said the previous BJD government did not seek central assistance as it had planned a fully state-funded Rs 5,000-crore project connecting Biju Patnaik International Airport with Trisulia Square.

The minister said the BJP government wanted to execute the project in a joint venture with the Centre's help.

"We will have the Metro rail project differently from the past government's plan, which was not feasible. A new DRP will be prepared and sent to the Centre for approval," the minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rajya Sabha secy general is returning officer for vice presidential poll

Bihar voter list revision continues to rock Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha

Former Delhi CM Atishi replaces Pankaj Gupta as head of AAP's Goa unit

PM Modi surpasses Indira Gandhi in tenure, becomes 2nd longest-serving PM

Oppn MPs tear, throw 'SIR' posters in bin as symbolic rejection of exercise

Topics :Naveen PatnaikOdisha governmentMetro rail projectsBJP

First Published: Jul 27 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story