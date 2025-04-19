Patnaik elected BJD chief for 9th time, urges workers to counter 'BJP lies'

Former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik, who was chosen as the BJD president for the ninth time in a row, on Saturday called upon party workers to expose the alleged false narrative of the ruling BJP.

BJD's organisational election returning officer PK Deb announced Patnaik as the party president at the state council meeting held at its state headquarters, Sankha Bhawan.

Addressing party leaders and workers after being named as the BJD president, Patnaik said, "We conceded defeat in the last assembly election by a narrow margin, even though our party got more votes. This is because we couldn't effectively counter the false narrative. Creating a false narrative is the main strategy against the BJD. We should be aggressive in exposing this, especially on social media." The leader of opposition in the Odisha assembly also said, "We need to improve our social media presence. Technology should be used to tell the truth and the facts, and without technology, we cannot reach out to people." Patnaik has been the founder president of the regional party and was the lone candidate for the post.

"Patnaik was elected as the BJD president unopposed," Deb said.

In a veiled attack on the ruling BJP, the BJD chief said, "No one should underestimate the organisational strength of our party. The spirit of BJD workers remains very high. They are our real assets." I have full faith in BJD workers, brothers and sisters. They are the ones who will give a befitting reply to the propaganda. They will spread the message of our service to every village and city of Odisha, Patnaik said.

He described the 2000-2024 period as the 'golden age', as the BJD ruled Odisha during these years.

Commencing his speech with the 'Jai Jagannath' chant, Patnaik said that the ideology of his father, Biju Patnaik, continued to remain the guiding principle of the BJD.

Our principles and ideals are our strength. Whether in the government or not, the Biju Janata Dal has always served the people of Odisha and will continue to do so, he said.

Claiming that the welfare of the people of Odisha is the BJD's focus, Patnaik said empowerment of women, farmers, youth, workers, tribals and regional development is his party's priority.

The BJD has been working for the pride of Odisha and the state's interests. Our fight for the rights of the Odisha people will continue. Odisha's pride and the interests of the people are paramount to us, he said.

As soon as his name was announced as the BJD president, the party's district leaders greeted Patnaik and offered him flowers, paintings and Lord Jagannath's 'Anga bastra' and 'Maha Prasad'.

The party's state council has 355 members, and 80 of them were elected as state executives, Deb added.