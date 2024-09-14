Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / E P Jayarajan meets Kerala CM despite differences with party leadership

E P Jayarajan meets Kerala CM despite differences with party leadership

Both the leaders reached the national capital to pay their last respects to party general secretary Sitaram Yechury

E P Jayarajan
Jayarajan has been keeping away from public programmes and party functions for some time. Image: X@EP_Jayarajan
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram/ New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2024 | 12:38 PM IST
Amidst reported differences with the party leadership, veteran CPI (M) leader E P Jayarajan on Saturday called on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and held discussions with him at the Kerala House in New Delhi.

Both the leaders reached the national capital to pay their last respects to party general secretary Sitaram Yechury who died in a Delhi hospital on Thursday after battling a lung infection.

The meeting assumes significance in the wake of media reports that differences have cropped up between him and the party leadership following his removal as LDF convenor recently.

Jayarajan has been keeping away from public programmes and party functions for some time.

However, he told reporters that there was nothing new in his meeting with Chief Minister Vijayan.

Jayarajan said he used to visit the CM whenever time permits, especially when he arrives in New Delhi.
 

"We all are part of a party family. We all have love and respect towards each other," he said in New Delhi.

He also accused the media of propagating wrong news based on misinterpretations and urged them think in a "right manner".

The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on August 31 announced that E P Jayarajan would no longer hold the post of LDF convener and would be replaced by party leader T P Ramakrishnan.

The veteran Marxist leader has reportedly been under fire from the party ever since he had admitted, in April, to meeting BJP leader Prakash Javadekar.


Topics :Pinarayi VijayanKeralanational politics

First Published: Sep 14 2024 | 12:38 PM IST

