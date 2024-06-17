Home / Politics / EC should invite Musk to attempt hacking EVMs, says Andhra BJP chief

EC should invite Musk to attempt hacking EVMs, says Andhra BJP chief

According to the state BJP chief, despite "numerous opportunities provided by the Election Commission, no one has succeeded yet'

Elon Musk, Musk
Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 10:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

BJP's Andhra Pradesh unit chief D Purandeswari on Monday appealed to the Election Commission to invite global technocrat and Tesla founder Elon Musk to come and attempt hacking Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Reacting to a social media post by Musk that EVMs should be eliminated as they can be hacked by humans or Artificial Intelligence (AI), Purandeswari made this plea to the poll panel.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"According to Elon Musk, any EVM can be hacked. Request election commission to please invite him to India to attempt hacking our EVMs," she said in a post on X.

According to the state BJP chief, despite "numerous opportunities provided by the Election Commission, no one has succeeded yet'.
 

On June 15, Musk, a top global serial entrepreneur, called for the abolition of EVM in a post on the micro-blogging site X owned by him.

"We should eliminate electronic voting machines. The risk being hacked by humans or AI, while small, is still too high," said Musk.

However, this social media post by the PayPal co-founder gained traction in the world's most populous country, which just completed its mammoth federal election procedure deploying EVMs.

Also Read

Musk's India visit sparks expectations for Tesla investment and expansion

US reacts to Elon Musk's X post backing India for permanent seat at UNSC

Elon Musk's Tesla initiates formal dialogue with govt on new EV policy

Musk vs the rest: Who will be Tesla's biggest competitors in India?

Tesla plant likely in India: A look at its gigafactories in other countries

'Symbol of dynasticism', says BJP on Priyanka contesting from Wayanad seat

Naveen Patnaik likely to become leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly

BJP appoints in-charges for Assembly polls in Maha, Haryana, Jharkhand, J&K

Sasikala already 'given exit,' no scope for entry again, says AIADMK

SC, EC need to take drastic decision on EVM irregularities, says AAP

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Elon MuskElection Commission of IndiaEVMBJPEVM machine

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 10:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story