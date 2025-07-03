Home / Politics / ED questions ex-Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in DJB-linked PMLA case

The investigation pertains to allegations of corruption in the augmentation of some sewage treatment plants by DJB. The ED had conducted searches in this case in July last year

Satyendar Jain
Senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain reached the federal probe agency's office around 11:15 am. (File Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 12:46 PM IST
Former Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged corruption in the augmentation of some sewage treatment plants by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), official sources said.

Jain, 60, reached the federal probe agency's office here around 11:15 am and his statement is being recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The investigation pertains to allegations of corruption in the augmentation of some sewage treatment plants by DJB. The ED had conducted searches in this case in July last year.

The money laundering probe stems from an FIR of the Delhi government anti-corruption branch (ACB) against a company named Euroteck Environmental Pvt Ltd. and others alleging a scam in the DJB in the name of augmentation and upgradation of 10 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) at Pappankala, Nilothi, Najafgarh, Keshopur, Coronation Pillar, Narela, Rohini and Kondli.

These four tenders valued at Rs 1,943 crore were awarded to various joint venture (JV) entities in October, 2022.

The ACB FIR alleged, according to the ED, that only three JV companies participated in the four tenders.

The verification of the tender documents shows that the initial cost of four tenders was about Rs 1,546 crore, which was revised to Rs 1,943 crore without following due process/project reports, according to the ED.

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 12:46 PM IST

