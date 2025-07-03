Home / Politics / SIT rules out foul play in Disha Salian case, Sanjay Raut demands apology

SIT rules out foul play in Disha Salian case, Sanjay Raut demands apology

The SIT submitted its report to the Bombay High Court, stating that no evidence of murder or conspiracy was found in the case

Sanjay Raut
CM Fadnavis, Narayan Rane's son Nitish Rane, other BJP leaders, Eknath Shinde, all of them should apologise to Shiv Sena (UBT) and Aaditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut said to the media. (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 12:25 PM IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday demanded a public apology from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP leaders, and Eknath Shinde after a Mumbai Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) ruled out foul play in the death of Disha Salian.

Speaking to mediapersions, Raut said, "Now, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis should apologise (to Aaditya Thackeray). Narayan Rane's son Nitish Rane, Devendra Fadnavis, other BJP leaders, Eknath Shinde, all of them should apologise to Shiv Sena (UBT) and Aaditya Thackeray..." 

ALSO READ: Disha Salian was depressed over misuse of money by father: Closure report 

The SIT submitted its report to the Bombay High Court, stating that no evidence of murder or conspiracy was found in the case.

NCP (SCP) leader Rohit Pawar also lambasted the BJP for attempting to associated Aaditya THackeray with the death of Salian.

"Aaditya Thackeray had no relation to this incident. The BJP and its allies attempted to take political advantage by associating Disha Salian's name with Aaditya Thackeray... For political gain, these leaders tried to use the name of a person who is no more," NCP-SCP leader Rohit Pawar told ANI. 

Earlier in April, late celebrity manager Disha Salian's father Satish Salian had filed a writ petition against Shiv Sena (UBT leader) Aaditya Thackeray and others over their alleged involvement in the death of his daughter.

While speaking with ANI, he said, "I have faith in the judiciary and god."

Satish Salian made a passionate plea for justice, calling for narco tests to be conducted on all alleged accused individuals. He also revealed that he had demanded protection for himself and his counsel, emphasising his determination to see the case through to its conclusion. 

He expressed his frustration with the lack of progress in the case, citing the alleged inaction of the previous government, led by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), during their 2.5-year tenure.

Satish Salian stated that he was forced to take matters into his own hands and approach the court for justice.

Topics :Devendra FadnavisShiv SenaAaditya ThackerayBombay High CourtSanjay RautBJP

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story