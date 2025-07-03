Home / Politics / Parliament is not museum: Cong's Manickam Tagore slams govt over nameplate

The upcoming Monsoon session will be the first Parliament session following Operation Sindoor, which was launched by India on May 7 in response to a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam

Manickam Tagore, Congress MP
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 12:34 PM IST
Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Thursday strongly criticised the central government, accusing it of bypassing parliamentary procedure and undermining democratic norms, shortly after the Parliamentary Affairs Minister installed a nameplate on the new Parliament building.

In a post on X, Tagore aimed at PM Modi and said, "Parliament is not a museum, Mr. Modi. It's where democracy speaks. Let it."

"Good that the Parliamentary Affairs Minister finally put a board saying 'Parliament' on the new building. At least now we can be sure which building the government has been avoiding all this while," he further wrote in a post.

He referred to a letter signed by 240 MPs, a majority in the Lok Sabha, demanding a special session to discuss the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, and criticised the government for not responding.

"When 240 MPs--a majority in the Lok Sabha--wrote to the PM demanding a session to discuss Pahalgam and Operation Sindoor, the government responded with... silence. First time in history such a large democratic request was ignored. What's next, ignoring elections?" Tagore asked.

"Strong words. And our PM? Still on silent mode," he wrote in a post.

Furthermore, he stated, "So we have: A Parliament with a nameplate. No respect for MPs' demands. No statement on foreign leaders claiming to pressure India."

Although the government has announced the Monsoon Session of Parliament, the Congress leader pointed out the absence of any response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding US President Donald Trump's claim that he made 14 calls to Modi and allegedly "threatened" him into a ceasefire.

The upcoming Monsoon session will be the first Parliament session following Operation Sindoor, which was launched by India on May 7 in response to a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.

The Budget session of Parliament began on January 31 this year. The Budget Session saw the passage of significant legislation, including the Waqf Amendment Bill.

There will be no Parliament sittings on August 13 and 14 due to Independence Day celebrations.

Topics :Narendra ModiCongressParliamentModi govt

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

