Farmers sinking deeper into debt: Rahul Gandhi criticises Modi govt

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that farmers are sinking "deeper" into debt every day and stated that this system is "killing" farmers quietly, but relentlessly, while Modi ji who promised to "double" farmer's income is "busy" watching his own PR spectacle.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi cited a media report that claimed 767 farmers in Maharashtra have taken their own lives in just three months. "Imagine... in just 3 months, 767 farmers in Maharashtra have taken their own lives. Is this just a statistic? No. These are 767 shattered homes. 767 families that will never recover. And the government? Silent. Watching with indifference".

ALSO READ: Govt not helping farmers struggling with shortage of fertilisers: Rahul Rahul Gandhi highlighted that, "Farmers are sinking deeper into debt every day--seeds are expensive, fertilizers are expensive, diesel is expensive... but there's no guarantee of MSP. When they demand loan waivers, they are ignored" He alleged, "But those with billions? Their loans are easily waived by the Modi government. Just look at today's news--Anil Ambani's ₹48,000 crore SBI "fraud." "Modi ji promised to double farmers' income--today, the reality is that the lives of those who feed the nation are being cut in half. This system is killing farmers--quietly, but relentlessly, while Modi ji is busy watching his own PR spectacle," the Congress MP noted.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi claims Fadnavis seat voter list grew by 8% in just 5 months Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday, raised concerns over India's growing dependence on "Made in China" products, calling it a serious threat to the nation's agricultural backbone. In a post on X, Rahul cited a media report that claimed that India's agricultural sector, the backbone of its economy, is facing a severe crisis due to foreign dependence on essential fertilisers. The country imports 80% of its specialty fertilisers from China, and the recent halt in supplies has sent shockwaves through the farming community. "India is an agrarian country, and the farmer is the backbone of our economy. But today, that very backbone is bending under the weight of foreign dependence. India imports 80% of its speciality fertilisers from China, and now China has halted the supply," he said.

ALSO READ: Defamation case against Rahul Gandhi: Court adjourns hearing till July 14 Rahul Gandhi said that the farmers are already struggling with shortages of essential fertilisers like urea and DAP. The addition of specialty fertilisers to the list of scarce resources has further exacerbated the situation. "This isn't the first time, farmers across the country are still struggling with shortages of essential fertilisers like urea and DAP, and now a new 'Chinese crisis' looms over speciality fertilisers. On one hand, the Prime Minister is busy printing his photos on fertiliser sacks, while on the other, our farmers are becoming increasingly dependent on "Made in China," Rahul Gandhi said.