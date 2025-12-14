Semi-final shock for Left in Kerala local body polls as rivals gain

The results for Kerala’s local body polls came out on November 13, just a few months ahead of the Assembly elections. If traditional trends had prevailed, the ‘semi-final’ would have been a cakewalk for the incumbent Left Democratic Front (LDF) — which had marked a rare return to power in 2021, bypassing conventional political wisdom in the state.

However, the Congress-led United Democratic Fund (UDF) surprised political pundits on Saturday with a landslide victory in the local body polls, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) also recorded a historic breakthrough in Kerala