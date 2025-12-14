Sunday, December 14, 2025 | 07:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Congress gears up for 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' rally in Delhi today

Congress gears up for 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' rally in Delhi today

The rally comes amid heightened political activity surrounding the Congress's campaign against alleged electoral irregularities

Congress, Congress flag, Congress logo

Congress party is set to hold a major rally at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2025 | 7:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress party is set to hold a major rally at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital on December 14, intensifying its campaign over alleged "vote chori" and the SIR issue, with party leaders describing the event as a crucial step in a decisive political battle against the BJP-led government.

Jharkhand Congress President Keshav Mahto Kamlesh said the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee has made extensive preparations for the rally in response to the call from AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi. Calling the programme historic, Kamlesh said party leaders, workers and representatives from across Jharkhand have already reached Delhi in large numbers.

 

"The Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee has made extensive preparations. Regarding 'Vote chor gaddi chhod' and SIR, a call was given by our AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and the champion of justice, Rahul Gandhi, for a rally at Ramlila Maidan. It will be a historic event," Kamlesh said. He added that leaders and officials from all districts of Jharkhand, along with representatives of various organisations, have arrived in Delhi. At the same time, thousands more are expected to join the rally on Sunday morning.

Echoing similar sentiments, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel had earlier said the "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod" rally marks the party's move towards a decisive political struggle. He said the programme aims to mobilise public support and present the Congress's concerns directly to the public. "The Congress party has taken a step towards a decisive battle, and a large number of people will attend this rally," Baghel said.

The rally comes amid heightened political activity surrounding the Congress's campaign against alleged electoral irregularities. Earlier, tensions had flared in Lucknow on November 27 when Youth Congress workers staged a protest as part of the ongoing "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod" campaign over the SIR issue.

The protest, which began peacefully, escalated after demonstrators attempted to cross police barricades and block key roads in the city centre while marching towards the Vidhan Sabha. Several Youth Congress workers were detained for refusing to disperse, a move criticised by party leaders, who alleged that peaceful democratic protests were met with excessive police action.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Pankaj Chaudhary

Union Minister Pankaj Chaudhary sole candidate in fray for UP BJP chief

IIT Bombay

Maharashtra govt 'unhappy' with Union minister's IIT Bombay name remark

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

Beauty of democracy: Tharoor congratulates BJP on civic body poll win

KC Venugopal, PAC head

PM renaming MGNREGA to claim credit for revolutionary scheme: Congress

D K Shivakumar with Siddaramaiah

Dy CM Shivakumar will become K'taka CM on January 6, says Congress MLA

Topics : Congress BJP Voter fraud

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 14 2025 | 7:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOOTT This WeekDigital Ad FraudAMC Stocks OutlookDelhi Air Quality todayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon