Saturday, December 13, 2025 | 06:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Union Minister Pankaj Chaudhary sole candidate in fray for UP BJP chief

Union Minister Pankaj Chaudhary sole candidate in fray for UP BJP chief

Chaudhary submitted the papers to former Union minister and BJP state election officer Mahendra Nath Pandey and central election observer Vinod Tawde

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Pankaj Chaudhary

Sept. 24, 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and MoS for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary during the launch of Goods and Services Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) in New Delhi. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary on Saturday filed his nomination papers for the post of the Uttar Pradesh BJP chief, and was the only candidate to do so, party sources said.

A party officebearer confirmed the development and told PTI that this paves the way for him to get elected unopposed.

Chaudhary submitted the papers to former Union minister and BJP state election officer Mahendra Nath Pandey and central election observer Vinod Tawde.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak and Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh were also present for the submission, party sources said.

 

In a post on X, Chaudhary said, "Upon arriving at Lucknow airport today, I received a warm welcome from the dedicated party workers. I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the workers for the affection and respect they showed me."  Pandey told PTI on Friday that the next state president of the party would be announced on Sunday by the central election officer and Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

Also Read

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Ram temple's foundation, its construction key moments in my life: UP CM

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Will establish measures to protect Ambedkar statues: UP CM Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

UP CM urges citizens to help build 'barrier-free India' for disables

IT Office GCCs

Uttar Pradesh eyes global investment in BFSI, healthcare, manufacturingpremium

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

CM Yogi orders expansion of paddy purchase centres to 5k for wider access

Political experts say the election of the president in a large state like Uttar Pradesh would be held in view of the upcoming panchayat elections and the 2027 assembly elections, and the candidate with strong regional and caste equations would be chosen.

Chaudhary is a seven-time MP from the Maharajganj parliamentary constituency. A member of the Kurmi caste, categorised as Other Backward Classes (OBC), he is considered a trusted confidante of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Kurmi community holds significant sway within the OBC community throughout Uttar Pradesh, and in the 2024 Lok Sabha and 2022 assembly elections, they showed their inclination towards the state's main opposition party, the Samajwadi Party.

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has appointed leaders from the Kurmi community as the state president thrice -- former MP Vinay Katiyar, former minister Om Prakash Singh and Swatantra Dev Singh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

BJP Flag, BJP

BJP wrests Thiruvananthapuram Corporation from LDF, ends 45-year Left rule

KC Venugopal, PAC head

PM renaming MGNREGA to claim credit for revolutionary scheme: Congress

D K Shivakumar with Siddaramaiah

Dy CM Shivakumar will become K'taka CM on January 6, says Congress MLA

Jairam Ramesh

Congress takes swipe at PM as India left out of US-led 'Pax Silica' group

Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, Bhupendra Singh

BJP set to elect new UP prez; senior leaders to file nominations on Dec 14

Topics : Yogi Adityanath UP govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 13 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOOTT This WeekDigital Ad FraudAMC Stocks OutlookDelhi Air Quality todayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon