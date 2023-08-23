Home / Politics / ED raids in Chhattisgarh show BJP afraid of election results: Congress

ED raids in Chhattisgarh show BJP afraid of election results: Congress

The ED has been investigating different cases in Chhattisgarh pertaining to an alleged coal scam, liquor scam, irregularities in the District Mineral Foundation fund and an online betting application

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Representational image

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 12:49 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Wednesday said the ongoing Enforcement Directorate "raids" in Chhattisgarh were a reaction to the pre-poll surveys predicting a "massive rout" for the BJP, and asserted that its government will not get bogged down by such "threats".

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at the premises of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's political advisor Vinod Verma and an Officer on Special Duty (OSD), sources said.

Reacting to the development, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "The ongoing ED raids in Chattisgarh are a clear reaction to all the pre-poll surveys that have predicted a massive rout for the BJP."

"Our pro-people Congress government will not get bogged down by such threats. We have the power of the people behind us," Khera said in a post on X.

The ED searches were also held at the premises of a businessman in Durg.

The exact case in connection with which the searches were being conducted was not yet known.

Reacting to the ED's action, CM Baghel in a sarcastic post on X said, "Respected Prime Minister and Mr. Amit Shah! Thank you very much for the priceless gift you have given me on my birthday by sending ED to my political advisor, OSD and close aides."

The ED has been investigating different cases in Chhattisgarh pertaining to an alleged coal scam, liquor scam, irregularities in the District Mineral Foundation fund and an online betting application.

Also Read

ED conducts searches at premises of CM Baghel's political advisor, OSD

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: Kejriwal makes 10 promises; Details here

Chhattisgarh elections 2023: Congress sets up four panels ahead of polls

Chhattisgarh CM Baghel announces key schemes ahead of Assembly elections

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP announces first list of 21 candidates

No concept of old and new BJP, anybody can join with missed call: Assam CM

Modi govt owes MGNREGA wages to 18 states, UTs: Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress plans to launch house visit programme 'Ghar Ghar Congress'

BJP attacking country's composite culture, dividing society: Akhilesh Yadav

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: Kejriwal makes 10 promises; Details here

Topics :Enforcement DirectorateIndian National CongressBJPBJP MLAsChhattisgarh government

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 12:49 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Honeywell launches new AGL manufacturing facility in India's Gurugram

SoftBank-owned Arm files for IPO in US, could be biggest in nearly 2 years

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within party

Shah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

India News

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 23): Heavy rains in Delhi, UP and Northeast India

Economy News

India to become growth engine for world, will be $5 trn economy soon: PM

India's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI

Next Story