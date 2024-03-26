ED summons alleged aide of UBT Sena leader Desai in money laundering case

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) summoned Dinesh Bobhate, an alleged aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) faction leader Anil Desai, in a money laundering case, officials said on Tuesday.

Bhobate has been asked to remain present before the ED this week, the ED said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In December last year, the CBI registered a disproportionate assets case against Bobhate, a senior assistant at New India Assurance Company, and his wife.

The ED initiated a money laundering case against Bobhate based on the CBI's corruption case, which alleges that Bobhate and his wife amassed disproportionate assets.

Earlier on March 3, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai was summoned by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police.

Desai appeared for questioning on March 5 with regard to the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) allegation that the Uddhav Thackeray faction withdrew party funds even after the Election Commission recognised the Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena, said Mumbai police.

The Shiv Sena split in June last year after Eknath Shinde, who was then a minister in the Uddhav Thackeray cabinet, splintered a coup within the ranks of the party and formed an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), securing the Chief Minister's post for himself.

The EOW is probing the details of the fund withdrawal and who withdrew them. The agency also received details of the withdrawal from the bank officer concerned.