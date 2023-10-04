Home / Politics / ED 'targeting' Sanjay Singh for raising Adani matter in Parliament: AAP

ED 'targeting' Sanjay Singh for raising Adani matter in Parliament: AAP

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 10:05 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The AAP on Wednesday alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has targeted their Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh as he raised issues related to the Adani Group in Parliament.

The party was reacting to the ED raids on the premises of Singh in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, officials said.

Sanjay Singh kept on raising questions on the issue of Adani and this is why the raids are being conducted at his residence. The central agencies found nothing earlier and won't find anything today either. First, they conducted raids at the residence of some journalists yesterday and today, raids conducted at Sanjay Singh's residence, AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta said.

Sanjay Singh's father Dinesh Singh said they are cooperating with the ED.

The ED is doing their job. I don't know the exact time but around 7.30 am they came to conduct raids...I told ED officials they can conduct raids until late at night, we don't want them to visit again and again, he said.

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP.

The policy was subsequently scrapped and the Delhi lieutenant governor recommended a CBI probe, following which the ED registered a case under the PMLA.

Singh had demanded a probe into the allegations against the Adani Group.

US-based firm Hindenburg Research had alleged that the Adani Group had engaged in brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud.

The Adani Group has denied all allegations.

Also Read

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

Women's reservation: What major political leaders have said on the Bill

Black day for democracy: Abhishek Banerjee after release from detention

TMC leaders detained during dharna on 2nd day of protest for state funding

PM Modi inadvertently admitted Rajasthan government's good work: Congress

PM Modi inaugurates development projects worth Rs 8,000 crore in Telangana

Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government transfers 20 IAS, 20 IPS officers

Topics :AAPEnforcement Directorateraid

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: Report

How a debt iceberg might turn resources titan Vedanta into Titanic

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand full schedule, squad, timing, streaming

Asian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming

India News

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head sent to 7-day police custody

Govt office wall in HP's Dharamsala defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story