Home / Politics / Efforts being made to restore peace in Manipur: Shah tells all-party meet

In his statement at the meeting, Amit Shah ji said it very clearly that there was not a single day when he did not speak to the prime minister since the violence began on May 3

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Union Home Minister Amit Shah

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2023 | 8:19 PM IST
All efforts are being made to restore peace in Manipur on instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah told an all-party meeting held on Saturday to discuss the prevailing situations in the northeastern state.

Shah also told the meeting that since the violence began in the state, there has "not been a single day" when he did not speak to Prime Minister Modi on the situation or the prime minister did not give instructions, the BJP's Manipur in-charge Sambit Patra told reporters after the meeting.

The opposition parties have been critical of the Centre's handling of the Manipur situation and have questioned the prime minister's "silence" on the issue.

Nearly 120 people lost their lives and over 3,000 have been injured since the ethnic violence broke out in the state.

"Efforts to restore peace in the state are big taken on the instructions of the prime minister, Patra said.

Topics :Narendra ModiAmit ShahManipur

First Published: Jun 24 2023 | 8:19 PM IST

