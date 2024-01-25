Home / Politics / Ensuring saturation of welfare schemes is true secularism, says PM Modi

Launching projects worth Rs 19,100 crore in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, the Prime Minister alluded to television channels terming it as his sounding the poll bugle for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Archis Mohan New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 7:23 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the "Modi guarantee" of "hundred per cent saturation of government's welfare schemes", to ensure that these reached all sections of society without discrimination and corruption, was "genuine secularism" and "true social justice".

Launching projects worth Rs 19,100 crore in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, the Prime Minister alluded to television channels terming it as his sounding the poll bugle for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. "Modi sounds the bugle to usher in development, to ensure the welfare of the poorest. Modi didn't need to sound the poll bugle in the past or now and would not in the future. People sound the election bugle for Modi," the Prime Minister said.

Modi spoke in detail of his government's efforts at job generation and infrastructure building in Western UP. The region was one of the centres of the anti-farm protests of 2020-21, and the Prime Minister spoke at length of how welfare schemes have benefitted marginal farmers and agriculture workers. He congratulated the UP government's recent decision for increasing the support price for sugarcane. Modi remembered former UP Chief Minister Kalyan Singh's contribution to the service of 'Ram Kaaj' and 'Rashtra Kaaj'. "In Ayodhya, I said 'pran pratishtha' has been completed; now it is time to take 'Rashtra pratishtha' to new heights," he said.

The Prime Minister said his government was developing Greater Noida as one of the four industrial hubs in the country, which will be centres of investment and job generation, stating that women, poor, farmers and youth had common aspirations and needs. The Prime Minister launched multiple road development projects and inaugurated Indian Oil's Tundla-Gawaria pipeline and the 'Integrated Industrial Township at Greater Noida'. On the occasion, Modi was presented with an idol of Lord Ram by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Earlier in the day, in a virtual address to young voters organised by the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Modi urged them to defeat family-run parties. "The mindset of leaders of these parties is anti-youth. You have to defeat these family parties with the strength of your votes," he said, pointing to the advantages accruing to the nation because of 10 years of a stable government at the Centre. He cited the implementation of decisions pending for decades, such as the removal of Article 370, GST roll-out, reservation for women in Lok Sabha and assemblies and ending the practice of instant triple talaq among Muslims.

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 7:23 PM IST

