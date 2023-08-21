Home / Politics / Era of 'corruption and scams' before 2014: PM Modi in virtual address

Era of 'corruption and scams' before 2014: PM Modi in virtual address

The data shows an increasing number of people are paying taxes, which shows their faith in the government that their money is being put to good use, Modi said

Press Trust of India Bhopal
He was virtually addressing the training-cum-orientation programme of newly appointed teachers at the CM Rise Government Mahatma Gandhi Higher Secondary School in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal.

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 2:01 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said there was an era of "corruption and scams" before 2014 and the rights of the poor and their money were robbed, but now every penny is reaching into their accounts directly.

The PM said positive news has started coming up in the first year of "Amrit Kaal" itself, which shows the increasing prosperity and decreasing poverty.

The NITI Aayog report said that 13.50 crore Indians have come out of BPL (below poverty line) category in five years. The number of Income Tax returns shows that the average income of Indians has increased during the past nine years to Rs 13 lakh from Rs 4 lakh in 2014, he said.

People are shifting from lower to upper income groups, he added.

Modi said that data shows all sectors are getting strength and generating employment opportunities.

The faith of citizens has been increasing. They are coming up to deposit their tax with the faith that their every penny will be spent on the country's development, he said.

The country's economy has now reached the 5th spot in the world from 10th position in 2014, he said.

"The rights of the poor and their money were being looted even before reaching their accounts before 2014 in the era of corruption and scams. Now, every penny is reaching their accounts directly, the PM said.

The stopping of "leakage in the system" means more money being spent on the welfare of the poor, he said.

