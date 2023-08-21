Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday took a veiled dig at his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Shivraj Singh Chouhan, stating that the people of the state should not trust their 'mama' as he has "betrayed" them.

"There is a mama who has betrayed his nieces and nephews a lot. I would advise people not to trust him," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor said while addressing a rally in MP's Satna district.

"Now your 'chacha' has come, do not trust your 'mama'... I request you to give us one chance, and I promise you will forget BJP and Congress," he added.

The AAP convenor also unveiled the 'Kejriwal ki Guarantee' for the state.

"I guarantee to provide 24-hour electricity in the state. The people of the state have tried these two parties [Congress and BJP] for the last 75 years, but none of them provided electricity in the state. If you want power supply, vote for AAP and if you want power cut, vote for these two parties", he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.





Kejriwal also said his party, if voted to power, will root out corruption in the state and will ensure that people don't have to make rounds of government offices to get ration cards or licences.

"Instead, the concerned government officials will go to their doorsteps to provide them with these facilities like in Delhi and Punjab," news agency PTI quoted the Delhi CM as saying.

"If voted to power in MP, the AAP government will implement "teerth darshan yojna" for elderly people who want to go on a pilgrimage at the place of their choice", Kejriwal added.

He also promised to give Rs 1 crore honorarium to soldiers and constables who die in the line of duty, among others. After preparing a detailed plan, he stated that a separate announcement will be made for farmers and tribals.

Kejriwal's party, which currently governs Delhi and Punjab, is trying to make inroads into Madhya Pradesh, where assembly elections are due later this year.

(With agency input)