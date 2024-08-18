Experienced bitter humiliation as Jharkhand CM, says Champai Soren

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Champai Soren on Sunday said he experienced "bitter humiliation" as chief minister, which compelled him to seek an alternative path. His comment came shortly after he reached Delhi amid speculation about a potential switch to the BJP. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "After so much humiliation, I was forced to look for an alternative path," Champai posted on his social media accounts. He alleged that all his government programmes in the first week of July were abruptly cancelled by the party leadership without his knowledge. "When I enquired about the reasons for cancellation, I was informed that there was a meeting of party legislators on July 3 and that I could not attend any government programmes until then," he said.

"Can there be anything more humiliating in a democracy than having a chief minister's programme cancelled by another person?" he questioned.

More From This Section

Soren claimed that although the CM had the authority to call a meeting of the legislative party, he was not even informed of the meeting's agenda.

"During the meeting, I was asked to resign. I was taken aback. Since I had no desire for power, I resigned immediately. However, my self-respect was deeply hurt," Soren added. He mentioned that he was emotional and struggling to control his tears.

"But all he (referring to Chief Minister Hemant Soren without naming him) seemed interested in was the chair. I felt as though I had no existence, no presence in the party to which I had dedicated my entire life," he said.

Soren noted that he faced many such humiliations, which he preferred not to detail at the moment.

The ex-CM said he had announced in the legislative party meeting, "A new chapter in my life is going to begin from today."



ALSO READ: Soren slams BJP-led Centre for 'neglecting' Jharkhand in Union Budget

"From that day until now, and through the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, all options are open for me in this journey," he said.

Soren emphasised that this is his personal battle and he does not intend to involve any party members or harm the organisation.

"I can never think of harming the party which we have nurtured with our blood and sweat. But circumstances have been created such that..." he added.

He also mentioned that party supremo Shibu Soren is not active in politics due to health reasons. "Had he been active, things would have been different," Soren said.

The former CM claimed that during his tenure as Chief Minister, he made numerous decisions in public interest.

"People of the state will assess the decisions I made during my tenure, considering the elderly, women, youth, students, and every section of society," he added.

Soren assumed office as the 12th CM of Jharkhand on February 2, shortly after his predecessor Hemant Soren resigned just before being arrested by the ED in a money laundering case.

Hemant Soren was released from jail on June 28 after being granted bail by the high court. On July 3, he was elected as the party's legislature party leader.

Soren subsequently submitted his resignation letter to the governor, paving the way for Hemant Soren to be sworn in as Chief Minister for the third time.