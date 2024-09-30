Exploring legal options on BJP MLA's claim on toppling govt: Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday said legal options would be explored in the wake of a senior BJP MLA claiming that a "great leader" of his party has set aside a huge amount of money to topple the Congress government and become Chief Minister.

The BJP legislator Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, however, also said on Sunday that his party's central leadership and MLAs are opposed to any such "operation and horse-trading", adding, the government would fall on its own. He did not reveal the name of the "great leader" who he alleged had set aside Rs 1,000 crore to bring down the government and "become Chief Minister."



I have convened a meeting of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC). They' have earmarked Rs 1,200 crore to overturn our government. We will discuss with our legal team. I have also brought this matter to the notice of the party high command, Shivakumar, who is also the Congress state president, told reporters here.

