Facing revolt by six MPs, Uddhav says ready to quit as party chief

Facing revolt by 6 Lok Sabha MPs of his party, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said he was ready to quit his post if the party didn't have faith in him, while his opponent and Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde hinted at more defections from the rival camp.

Thackeray and Shinde addressed separate gatherings in Mumbai organised to mark the 60th foundation day of the united Shiv Sena. None of the rebel Lok Sabha MPs of the Shiv Sena (UBT) were present at any of the event.

Addressing his party's event at the Shanmukhananda Hall in Sion, Thackeray asserted he had not lost his resolve to fight despite challenges and attacks.

In his first comments on the impending split in his party for the second time in four years, Thackeray said he has been leading the outfit for over a decade and given the persistent attacks on him, he was ready to quit the top Shiv Sena (UBT) post. "I would be happy if someone from the party ranks becomes the next Shiv Sena president, but I will not let it pass on in the hands of thieves," an emotional Thackeray told his supporters. He insisted he wasn't hungry for leadership position and was ready to relinquish the top post, but added the party shouldn't go into the hands of "traitors".

Thackeray said for the last 12 to 13 years he has been carrying the responsibility of leading the party and has faced numerous challenges and personal attacks. "If the allegations being levelled against me are true, then I am ready to step down . I have no lust for leadership," he insisted. Thackeray said he hasn't wavered and remains steadfast to face all challenges. "But I don't want even a single Shiv Sainik pointing fingers at me that's I resigned as chief minister (in 2022) and didn't continue as MLC (in 2026)," he said. The former CM said Shiv Sena (UBT) workers were not disheartened by the latest developments but were instead fired up, seeking to downplay the rebellion in the party's Lok Sabha unit.

Defying a whip, six of the nine Lok Sabha MPs of the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Thursday skipped a crucial parliamentary party meeting in New Delhi. The MPs who skipped the meet are Nagesh Aashtikar, Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Dina Patil, Omprakash Rajenimbalkar and Bhausaheb Wakchaure. Speaking further Thackeray slammed the rebel MPs for claims that they feared the Shiv Sena (UBT) might merge with the Congress. "If we didn't merge with the BJP despite being an ally for 30 years, how can we merge with the Congress. I fear the Maharashtra BJP might merge with the Shinde Sena," he remarked.

"We have had severe political differences with the Congress, but it never tried to destroy the Shiv Sena like the BJP is doing," he added. The former CM offered apologies to voters for electing these MPs, who now appear set to switch sides. The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader hit out out his political opponents who often criticise his style of functioning and alleged disconnect with party workers and people. "If I didn't move out to meet party workers and travel across the state how did all of them win elections. During the (2024) Lok Sabha elections, I held seven to ten meetings in every constituency. They (rebels) became MPs because of the faith of Shiv Sainiks and voters," he asserted.

"The Shiv Sena was not born to merge with anyone. It was created to fight for the rights of Marathi people and protect Hindutva," Thackeray said and claimed he accepted the chief ministers post in 2019 out of sense of responsibility because the BJP had "betrayed" the united Shiv Sena. Thackeray claimed the country was moving towards "one party, no election" path which is against democracy. He said the BJP's "politics of engineering defections" posed a grave threat to democracy and warned people's faith in democratic process was eroding. Addressing the Shiv Sena's foundation day event at NESCO Exhibition Centre in Goregaon, party president and deputy CM Shinde, in an apparent reference to the buzz of rebel Sena (UBT) MPs switching sides, said this is just a trailer and the movie is yet to come, indicating more defections could be in offing in the rival faction.

Shinde targeted Thackeray, and said introspection should be done on why people are abandoning him. "This is just a trailer and the movie is yet to come. Just see what happens ahead (Yeh too sirf trailer tha. Picture abhi baaki hain. Aage aage dekho hota hain kya)," he said in the backdrop of 'Operation Tiger', hinting that there could more desertion of public representatives from rival Shiv Sena (UBT). A fair part of Shinde's combative speech, which lasted for nearly an hour, was to target Thackeray. Without naming the Shiv Sena (UBT) president, he said a wolf doesn't become a tiger by covering itself with tiger's hide.

"These wolves threatened me when I led the revolt (against Thackeray) in 2022," Shinde said. He asserted one can not be an heir of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray just by claiming to have blood ties as the party is not a piece of land. Shinde insisted politics of those who forgot the saffron flag has ceased to exist and added those who have kept the ideals of Bal Thackeray alive are being badmouthed. Attacking Thackeray, Shinde said a general must not sit at home. He has to be on the front and fight. Shinde called himself one who leads from the front.

Without naming Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, a Thackeray loyalist who has been slamming the rebel MPs and even using expletives against them, Shinde said, "some dogs bark but a tiger roars and hunts". On Raut's attacks on rebel MPs, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "You curse them in the morning and then talk good about them in the evening." Shinde also attacked the Opposition INDIA bloc and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He said Gandhi is still the captain of the team despite losing polls several times. The former CM noted said parties like the Shiv Sena (UBT), RJD and DMK have faced electoral loss whenever they have aligned themselves with the Congress.