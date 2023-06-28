FIR filed against BJP's Amit Malviya for "derogatory" posts on Rahul Gandhi

An FIR (first information report) has been filed against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT Cell chief Amit Malviya in Bengaluru for his tweet against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, according to a report by ANI.

The case has been registered under sections 153A 120b 505(2), 34 of the IPC in Bengaluru's High following a complaint from Congress leader Ramesh Babu.

Amit Malviya had posted an animated video of Rahul Gandhi on Twitter with the caption, "Rahul Gandhi is dangerous and playing an insidious game…"

The video insinuates that Gandhi and by extension the Congress party are trying to "break India."

Rahul Gandhi is dangerous and playing an insidious game… — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 17, 2023

In response to the tweet, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh wrote, "The BJP IT Cell sunk to new depths of desperation and dishonesty with their latest attack on the INC and Rahul Gandhi. The INC has filed a criminal complaint against ALL the individuals involved and it shall be pursued to the fullest extent of the law. No matter how high or "powerful" they may think they are, we will make sure that they are held accountable for the lies they peddle." The BJP IT Cell sunk to new depths of desperation and dishonesty with their latest attack on the INC and Rahul Gandhi. The INC has filed a criminal complaint against ALL the individuals involved and it shall be pursued to the fullest extent of the law. No matter how high or…

According to an earlier report by Business Standard, a complaint against both BJP National President J P Nadda and party's IT Cell head Amit Malviya was filed for publishing "derogatory posts" and defaming Congress leaders.

The complaint was filed by Karnataka Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Priyank Kharge, and Ramesh Babu for releasing an animated video of Rahul Gandhi. The complaint was also lodged against Chandigarh BJP President Arun Sood.

The filing of an FIR against Malviya has come as new development, more updates are awaited.