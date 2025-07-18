Home / Politics / CM Hemant Soren urges Shah to waive ₹13,300 cr CRPF dues for anti-naxal ops

CM Hemant Soren urges Shah to waive ₹13,300 cr CRPF dues for anti-naxal ops

More than 400 police personnel were killed in anti-Naxal operations in the state as Jharkhand remains an extremist-hit state since its creation, he said

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Hemant Soren
I expect cooperation and a positive attitude from the Centre in waiving the dues under cooperative federalism, Soren said. | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Ranchi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 11:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding that the Centre waive Rs 13,300 crore due in lieu of deployment of CRPF for carrying out anti-Naxal operations in the state.

If the state is forced to pay such a huge amount, it will adversely impact development schemes in Jharkhand, Soren said.

It is the joint responsibility of the state and central governments to root out extremism... I urge the central government to completely waive the pending dues of Rs 13,299.69 crore to be paid by the state government in lieu of the deputation of Central Reserve Police Force for conducting anti-Naxal operations in the state of Jharkhand, Soren wrote in the letter.

More than 400 police personnel were killed in anti-Naxal operations in the state as Jharkhand remains an extremist-hit state since its creation, he said.

I expect cooperation and a positive attitude from the Centre in waiving the dues under cooperative federalism, Soren said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'Hounded' by govt for 10 years: Rahul slams ED chargesheet against Vadra

PM accuses TMC of shielding culprits of RG Kar doctor rape-murder case

AAP no longer part of INDIA bloc, will fight Bihar polls solo: Sanjay Singh

'Jungle raj' AAP alleges, over 45 schools in Delhi receive bomb threats

PM Modi flags off 4 Amrit Bharat trains, launches several projects in Bihar

Topics :Hemant SorenJharkhandCRPF

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 11:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story